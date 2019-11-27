27 Nov 2019

Nigeria Key Message Update, November 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 27 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (247.48 KB)

Constrained humanitarian assistance persists in northeast of Nigeria despite elevated needs

Messages clés

Humanitarian food assistance declined from July to September 2019 across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states and food assistance provisions in September 2019 are 36 percent lower than at the same time last year. Recent IOM report reveals a five percent increase in the displaced population and food assistance needs remain elevated at about 73 percent since the previous year. Combined with restricted livelihood opportunities, populations in conflict-affected areas of the northeast are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes. Population in inaccessible areas are likely facing similar or worse outcomes relative to adjoining accessible areas.

Armed banditry and kidnapping in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states, as well as communal conflict in the central states (Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna and Taraba) persist. Recent attacks by bandits in parts of Gumi and Gusau LGAs of Zamfara state on November 17 and 18 led to the displacement of over 6,400 persons, 14 casualties, and destruction of shelters and properties. As a result, affected households in worse affected areas of these states are experiencing Stressed (IPC Phase 2).

The most recent IOM-ETT report covering November 4 to 10 revealed a total of 1,626 population movements within the period, which were composed of 1,264 arrivals and 362 departures from and to various locations in the northeast. Arrivals consisted of 233 persons in Ngala, 128 persons in Askira, and 116 individuals in Bama LGA, in Borno state. 108 others arrived in Ganye LGA of Adamawa state. At least 100 refugees mainly from Cameroon and Niger also arrived Nigeria within the same period. Most of these arrivals are due mainly to poor living conditions, improved security and voluntary relocations.

The main harvests of cereals, tubers and legumes are underway across the country and are providing increased food access, labor, and income opportunities. Household food stocks and market supplies are increasing as a result and are leading to relatively lower household demand at markets and a gradual decline in staple prices. As a result, over 80 percent of the households in less conflict and flood prone areas of the country are experiencing Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes.

