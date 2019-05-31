Nigeria Key Message Update, May 2019

Humanitarian assistance needs remain elevated in northeast Nigeria

Messages clés:

Population worse affected by Boko Haram conflict in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states have restricted livelihoods activities and are mainly dependent on limited humanitarian assistance, communal support and market for food. These households are facing Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes. Households that remain inaccessible to humanitarian actors are likely experiencing similar or worse food security situation relative to adjoining accessible areas.

ETT-IOM report covering 6 – 12 May revealed a total of 4,370 population movements across Borno and Adamawa states and over 700 refugees arrived from Cameroon and Niger. Recent attacks in Askira Uba, Ngala, Madagali and Molai (MMC) have led to influx of IDPs – in Maiduguri Monguno and Ngala exacerbating protection, health and food insecurity situations. Similarly, about 62,000 people in Kala Balge remain cutoff to assistance since January 2019, according to Mercy Corps (April 2019 Rapid Assessment).

Communal and farmer/pastoralist conflict and armed banditry in central and northwestern states are escalating, leading to restricted market and trade activities, transhumance and dry season harvest. Affected households are unable to engage in their normal livelihoods’ activities and are reliant on limited government and community support. Persisting displacement and restricted income opportunities for affected households in Katsina and Zamfara states will lead to Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes through September 2019.

The combined impacts of the ongoing dry season harvest, relatively lower staple food prices coupled with the normal onset of the rainy season in most areas along with normal income earning opportunities, petty trading and unskilled labor work entails normal food access in areas less prone to conflict. Pastoral resources availability have led to favorable livestock body condition and enhanced income and food access. Thus, most households outside conflict prone areas are facing Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes.