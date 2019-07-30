Nigeria Key Message Update, July 2019

Key Messages:

Pockets of attacks in the Northeast continue to affect farming activities and access to sources of income. Food prices continue to increase as the lean season progresses. Households are engaging in negative coping strategies to access food needs or are meeting food consumption gaps, leading to Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes. Hard-to-reach and inaccessible areas are likely facing worse outcomes than neighboring accessible areas, likely facing an elevated risk of famine.

ETT-IOM report covering 24 – 30 June 2019, revealed a total of 3,700 population movements, including 2,190 arrivals and 1,510 departures across Borno and Adamawa states. Most new arrivals are in Askira-Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Ngala and Damboa in Borno state. IOM-DTM assessment covering March 25 to May 29 revealed over 1.98 million IDPs across the six northeast states with over 1.79 million in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Intense military operations in the northwestern states, slightly reducing bandit attacks, kidnapping and cattle rustling. While resource-based conflict persists in some regions resulting to traders, pastoralists and farmers’ evasion of those areas leading to limited farming, and trading activities. Coupled with anticipated flooding, affected households will face Stressed (IPC Phase 2) through January 2020.

Growing season activities – early green harvest, weeding, and sowing depending on the area is underway normally across the country providing labor and income opportunities, increased household food stocks and access in affected areas. Similarly, pastoralists have increased access to pasture and water in less conflict affected areas. Coupled with reduced staple food prices relative to last year, over 80 percent of households outside conflict prone areas are facing Minimal (IPC Phase 1) food security outcomes.