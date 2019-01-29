Nigeria Key Message Update, January 2019

Over 2.0 million IDPs are in the northeast as the conflict persists

Messages clés

The insurgents have intensified attacks in northeast Nigeria, particularly in northern and eastern Borno, restricting access to some populations. Most affected households in Borno, southern Yobe and northern Adamawa states will continue to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes. Populations in hard to reach areas are likely facing similar or worse food security situation relative to adjoining accessible areas.

ETT-IOM report covering January 7 to 13 indicates population movements including 14,085 arrivals and 539 departures in major urban areas in Borno and Adamawa states. ACF rapid assessment in January 2019 revealed over 23,000 IDPs in Monguno from Kukawa LGA. On January 13, IOM has reported other 32,700 displaced people in MMC/Jere. In November 1,285,616 individuals received food assistance across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Communal conflict in central states including Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Benue and Niger states persist. In Kaduna state over 8,000 people have been displaced during September to December 2018 with substantial fatalities and loss of livestock, farm produce and market infrastructure across 8 LGAs, restricting farming, trade and other livelihood activities in affected areas.

In the rest of the country, normal dry season activities are underway, providing income opportunities for poor households. Staples prices either remain stable or declining, increasing food access to market dependent households. Similarly, pastoral resources are available and livestock body conditions and prices are favorable. Consequently, most households outside the northeast are facing Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes, while others affected by conflict and flooding are facing Stressed (IPC Phase 2).