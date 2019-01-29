29 Jan 2019

Nigeria Key Message Update, January 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 29 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.61 MB)

Over 2.0 million IDPs are in the northeast as the conflict persists

Messages clés

The insurgents have intensified attacks in northeast Nigeria, particularly in northern and eastern Borno, restricting access to some populations. Most affected households in Borno, southern Yobe and northern Adamawa states will continue to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes. Populations in hard to reach areas are likely facing similar or worse food security situation relative to adjoining accessible areas.

ETT-IOM report covering January 7 to 13 indicates population movements including 14,085 arrivals and 539 departures in major urban areas in Borno and Adamawa states. ACF rapid assessment in January 2019 revealed over 23,000 IDPs in Monguno from Kukawa LGA. On January 13, IOM has reported other 32,700 displaced people in MMC/Jere. In November 1,285,616 individuals received food assistance across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Communal conflict in central states including Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Benue and Niger states persist. In Kaduna state over 8,000 people have been displaced during September to December 2018 with substantial fatalities and loss of livestock, farm produce and market infrastructure across 8 LGAs, restricting farming, trade and other livelihood activities in affected areas.

In the rest of the country, normal dry season activities are underway, providing income opportunities for poor households. Staples prices either remain stable or declining, increasing food access to market dependent households. Similarly, pastoral resources are available and livestock body conditions and prices are favorable. Consequently, most households outside the northeast are facing Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes, while others affected by conflict and flooding are facing Stressed (IPC Phase 2).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.