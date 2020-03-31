Nigeria Key Message Update - Insurgency and banditry continue to impact livelihoods activities, March 2020

Key Messages

The recent IOM-DTM assessment, round 30, conducted in November 2019 revealed more than 2 million IDPs in the northeast. Borno state recorded almost 1.5 million IDPs, and Adamawa has over 200,000 IDPs, while Yobe has over 134,000. Due to the reduction in normal livelihoods activities, and substantially lower humanitarian food assistance, reaching fewer than 70,000 beneficiaries in January 2020 compared to 1.3 million beneficiaries in December 2019, households’ ability to access food has been limited. As a result, substantial populations of Borno, northern Adamawa and southern Yobe States will continue to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes. Inaccessible populations are likely facing similar or worse food security situation relative to adjoining accessible areas.

From March 9 to 15 ETT-IOM reported 2,666 population movements, including 2,369 arrivals and 297 departures to urban areas in Borno, and Adamawa States where humanitarian assistance and safety are relatively guaranteed. Over 550 persons arrived at Monguno LGA, while 506 arrived at Bama LGA and almost 400 arrived Biu LGA, and 262 others arrived Ngala LGA, in Borno State. These movements are mainly triggered by poor living conditions, voluntary relocation and military operations. Over 680 refugees, mainly from Cameroon and partly from Niger, arrived in Nigeria within the same period, which put additional stress on local resources.

Conflict related to banditry, kidnapping and pastoralists attacks in the northwest and central states persists. Recent attacks have led to increased population displacement. For example, in Niger State there are five IDP camps located in Shiroro, Rafi, Munya and Wushishi LGAs with over 16,000 IDPs as of February 2020, in addition to many others in host communities. These households have restricted income, have little to no access to humanitarian assistance, and are mainly dependent on community support and borrowing. As a result, they are facing food consumption gaps with most experiencing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and others are experiencing Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

Most households outside the conflict affected areas across the country are engaged in normal livelihoods activities including hawking, unskilled labor and construction work. Staple cereal prices remain elevated, as is seasonally normal, across most markets, though the downward trend in petrol prices from NGN 145 to NGN 125/liter and lower will positively impact transportation costs and staple food prices. In addition, most households are consuming their own-produced food and are facing Minimal (IPC Phase 1).