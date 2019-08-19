Nigeria June - August 2019 Briefing
HUMANITARIAN FIGURES
7.1 million People are in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance across the states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe in Nigeria, according to the UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)
3.5 million People remain food insecure in the Lake Chad Basin region in 2019. Conflict-induced food insecurity and severe malnutrition render many Nigerians dependent on assistance, according to the UN High Commisioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
2.7 million Estimated people have been displaced since the Nigerian Refugee Crisis began six years ago. 1.9 million are still internally displaced (IDPs), including 440,000 women, 364,000 men, 614,000 girls, and 516,000 boys with 94% of the displacement attributed to ongoing hostilities, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
NEWS & HEADLINES
July 13th- 19th: The Council on Foreign Relations reported that 47 deaths and 14 kidnappings occured due to Boko Haram and Fulani Herdsman- related skirmishes over this one week. (Council on Foreign Relations)
July 20th: President Muhammadu Buhari condemns the killing of 37 innocent people by bandits in the Sokoto State. (Bloomberg News)
July 22nd: It was reported that Fulani killings of Nigerian Christians meets standard for ‘genocide’, when it comes to the massacres of Christian farming communities. By June 12, there had been at least 52 Fulani militant attacks so far this year. (Christian Post)
July 27th: In Borno, more than 60 dead as Boko Haram target a funeral procession, in retaliation to an alleged incident where villagers fought off a earlierBoko Haram attack. This was the deadliest attack so far in the region this year. (Sky News)
July 29th: 25 Soldiers and 47 Boko Haram militants were killed during a clash in Kukawa, Borno.
Boko Haram killed 25 solders in Kaga, Borno. (Council on Foreign Relations)
August 2nd: 5 pastors were reportedly abducted by the Fulani on their way to attend an annual church conference in Ogun State. Only one of the pastors has been rescued to date. (Daily Post)