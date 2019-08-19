19 Aug 2019

Nigeria June - August 2019 Briefing

Report
from Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust
Published on 19 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.53 MB)

HUMANITARIAN FIGURES

7.1 million People are in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance across the states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe in Nigeria, according to the UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

3.5 million People remain food insecure in the Lake Chad Basin region in 2019. Conflict-induced food insecurity and severe malnutrition render many Nigerians dependent on assistance, according to the UN High Commisioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

2.7 million Estimated people have been displaced since the Nigerian Refugee Crisis began six years ago. 1.9 million are still internally displaced (IDPs), including 440,000 women, 364,000 men, 614,000 girls, and 516,000 boys with 94% of the displacement attributed to ongoing hostilities, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

NEWS & HEADLINES

  • July 13th- 19th: The Council on Foreign Relations reported that 47 deaths and 14 kidnappings occured due to Boko Haram and Fulani Herdsman- related skirmishes over this one week. (Council on Foreign Relations)

  • July 20th: President Muhammadu Buhari condemns the killing of 37 innocent people by bandits in the Sokoto State. (Bloomberg News)

  • July 22nd: It was reported that Fulani killings of Nigerian Christians meets standard for ‘genocide’, when it comes to the massacres of Christian farming communities. By June 12, there had been at least 52 Fulani militant attacks so far this year. (Christian Post)

  • July 27th: In Borno, more than 60 dead as Boko Haram target a funeral procession, in retaliation to an alleged incident where villagers fought off a earlierBoko Haram attack. This was the deadliest attack so far in the region this year. (Sky News)

  • July 29th: 25 Soldiers and 47 Boko Haram militants were killed during a clash in Kukawa, Borno.
    Boko Haram killed 25 solders in Kaga, Borno. (Council on Foreign Relations)

  • August 2nd: 5 pastors were reportedly abducted by the Fulani on their way to attend an annual church conference in Ogun State. Only one of the pastors has been rescued to date. (Daily Post)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.