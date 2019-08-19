Nigeria June - August 2019 Briefing

HUMANITARIAN FIGURES

7.1 million People are in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance across the states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe in Nigeria, according to the UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

3.5 million People remain food insecure in the Lake Chad Basin region in 2019. Conflict-induced food insecurity and severe malnutrition render many Nigerians dependent on assistance, according to the UN High Commisioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

2.7 million Estimated people have been displaced since the Nigerian Refugee Crisis began six years ago. 1.9 million are still internally displaced (IDPs), including 440,000 women, 364,000 men, 614,000 girls, and 516,000 boys with 94% of the displacement attributed to ongoing hostilities, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

NEWS & HEADLINES