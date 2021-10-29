Nigeria Joint Response Case Study, Latrine Construction & Hygiene Kit Distribution, October 2021

Summary

This case study summarises an analysis conducted by CRUDAN, JDF, JDPH, and ZOA using the Dioptra tool to assess the cost-efficiency of latrine construction and hygiene kit distribution in Nigeria. The analysis revealed that:

● Latrine construction in Nigeria cost between €19 to €32 per person per year of latrine access.

Providing longer-lasting latrines to more people in need can enhance VfM.

● Where it is not possible to construct permanent long-lasting latrines, invest in mobilizing WASH Committees to ensure usage and low-level maintenance of latrines.

● Integrating with existing infrastructure and strong community engagement can save costs on materials and staffing.

● Hygiene kit distribution in Nigeria cost between €42 to €74 per household. Reaching more households lowers the distribution cost per household by spreading those costs across more people.

● Where WASH goods are available in local markets, providing cash instead of hygiene kits may provide better value and choice for households, supported by hygiene promotion and food security interventions.

● National NGOs can serve the hardest to reach clients but must be funded at the same scale as international NGOs to achieve their VfM potential in terms of efficiency and effectiveness.