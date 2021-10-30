Nigeria Joint Response Case Study: Child-Friendly Spaces - Value for Money: Efficiency, September 2021

Summary

This case study summarizes an analysis conducted by JDF, GEPADC, and SCI using the Dioptra tool to assess the cost-efficiency of child-friendly spaces in Nigeria. The analysis revealed that:

Constructing child-friendly spaces (CFSs) in Nigeria cost between €11 to €14 per child reached. Where children are fully integrated into formal schooling, additional sessions that align with school schedules may be organised in order to maximize reach and ensure efficiency.

New construction requires a higher level of effort for land approval & time for construction coordination. Where existing structures are available, rehabilitating child-friendly spaces rather than constructing a new one may save staff time and enhance VfM.

Community ownership & planning an exit strategy helps to ensure long-term sustainability and strengthens VFM

Context

In 2020, the humanitarian needs in northeast Nigeria have been exacerbated by increased hostilities and COVID-19. Attacks by armed opposition groups and military operations across the northeast resulted in increased violence, insecurity, and displacement, increasing the number of people in need from 7.7 to 7.9 million between 2019 and 2020.

Overcrowding of camps increased primary protection concerns for unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), and children with other protection concerns. In line with the Humanitarian Response Strategy 2019-2021 for Nigeria, NGO partners within the Nigeria Joint Response including Jireh Doo Foundation (JDF),

Save the Children (SCI) and, Gender Equality, Peace and Development Centre (GEPADC) provided case management and Psychosocial Services (PSS) through the Child-Friendly Spaces (CFSs) to conflict-affected children in northeastern and central-local government areas (LGAs).

In assessing the Value for Money (VfM) of child protection intervention implemented by different NGO partners, the cost-efficiency (i.e. cost per child reached) through the construction of Child-Friendly Spaces was analyzed. The resulting efficiency data was used to assess program performance, identify drivers of efficiency, and identify lessons to maximize reach and impact per euro spent.

Analysis Approach and Methodology

In July 2021, JDF and GEPADC, supported by Save the Children and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), conducted a cost-efficiency analysis of child protection intervention in Nigeria using the Dioptra tool.

Data

The cost-efficiency analysis was conducted using the actual costs incurred and outputs achieved in projects implemented in 2020 (see Table 1). For the construction of Child-friendly spaces, the cost-efficiency metric is the cost per child reached, calculated by dividing the total cost incurred for constructing a child-friendly space by the number of children reached within only the period of the program.

The Dioptra Tool

Dioptra is a web-based cost analysis software that allows program staff in-country offices, who are most familiar with day-to-day program implementation, to rapidly estimate the cost-efficiency of their program activities, using existing financial and monitoring data. It guides users through a standardized costing methodology, ensuring that all analysis results are methodologically consistent and can be meaningfully compared across different contexts and organizations.

By using the Dioptra tool, rather than having to learn a complex costing methodology and assemble data manually in spreadsheets, staff can focus on providing crucial estimates of how different resources were used across activities within a program, which is not captured in any current data system. For more information, see www.dioptratool.org/how-does-dioptra-work.