Nigeria Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) (24 - 30 May 2021)

INTRODUCTION

The Nigeria Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by the Nigeria Cash Working Group (CWG) and partners, in collaboration with REACH Initiative, and funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). The objective is to provide regular updates on prices of key items and market functionality to inform Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA). Data from the first round of the JMMI was collected between 24 and 30 May, in 3 states and 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Northeast Nigeria.