Nigeria Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) (13-16 December 2021)

INTRODUCTION

The Nigeria Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by the Nigeria Cash Working Group (CWG) and partners, in collaboration with iMMAP Nigeria.

The objective is to provide regular updates on prices of key items and market functionality to inform Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA). Data from this round of the JMMI was collected between 13 and 16 December, in 3 states (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe) reaching 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Northeastern Nigeria.