Nigeria: Jabilamba Community, Girei LGA, Adamawa State - Flash Floods Update, August 2022

Overview

More than 3,000 people have been displaced across Jabilamba community and environs in Girei LGA, following severe flash flooding from heavy downpours between 18 and 19 August. According to SEMA, at least 10 residents were killed and three others wounded in the flash flooding that also damaged or destroyed dozens of homes, critical facilities and livelihoods across the affected areas.

Sources have reported the arrival of some of the displaced households in neighbouring Song and Yola LGAs as of 22 August, while many homes remain submerged across the affected areas and most residents unable to return to salvage property and valuables.

Girei LGA is one of the major cholera hotspots in Adamawa State and the contamination of water sources by the floodwater has heightened the risks of waterborne diseases across the affected areas.

Population movement

Our discussion with SEMA and DTM team revealed that information on population movement will be made available after the NEMA and SEMA assessment.

However, unconfirmed reports from Girei showed that the village is completely deserted after the flooding and the displaced persons have moved to song LGA and Yola.

Needs

• More than 3,000 people displaced from Jabilamba community require urgent integrated and multi-sectoral support especially food, NFI, shelter (including construction and repair kits), health and WASH services. Most of the displaced and affected households have not received any form of assistance and are currently relying on relatives and host communities for survival.

• The devastation of livelihoods and ongoing food shortages due to the lean season mean that most of the IDPs will require assistance in the immediate and short term.

• Comprehensive WASH services, including the chlorination and decontamination of water sources and distribution of cholera and hygiene kits are urgently needed to mitigate the risks of waterborne disease outbreaks across the affected areas.

Response

• SEMA and NEMA have deployed emergency teams across the affected areas to conduct rapid assessments of the impacts and emergency needs. The initial report of the assessment is expected in the coming days and will inform potential response by humanitarian partners based on the severity and resources.

• OCHA is already mobilizing critical partners in Adamawa State to be on standby for possible response, based on the report of the ongoing assessment.