Nigeria: IPC Acute Malnutrition Snapshot | May 2022 - April 2023

Overview of Acute Malnutrition

Nearly 6 million children aged 0-59 months in Northwest and Northeast Nigeria are likely suffering and expected to suffer from acute malnutrition from May 2022 – April 2023. This includes 1,623,130 Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) cases and 4,308,404 Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) cases. In addition, 511,890 pregnant and lactating women will likely be acutely malnourished and need nutrition interventions.

In the current period of May – September 2022, more than half of the 134 Local Government Areas (LGAs) included in the analysis were in IPC Acute Malnutrition (AMN) Phase 3 and above. Of the 63 LGAs analysed in Northeast Nigeria, 13 were classified in IPC AMN Phase 4 (Critical), 17 in Phase 3 (Serious), 30 in Phase 2 (Alert) and 3 in Phase 1 (Acceptable). In Northwest Nigeria, there were 71 LGAs with sufficient data. Of those 71 LGAs, 17 were classified in IPC AMN Phase 4 (Critical), 25 in Phase 3 (Serious), 28 in Phase 2 (Alert) and 1 in Phase 1 (Acceptable).

Although acute malnutrition is expected to improve slightly during the two projected periods of October – December 2022 and January – April 2023, most of the LGAs will likely remain in IPC AMN Phase 3 and above, indicating Critical and Serious levels of acute malnutrition.

Northeast Nigeria

LGAs in IPC AMN Phase 4 (Critical): Bama, Darkwa, Gubio, Guzamala, Gwoza, Killable, Kaga, Magumeri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai, Borno state, Gujba, Bursari and Yobe state. LGAs in IPC AMN Phase 3 (Serious): 8 in Borno (Maiduguri, Jere, Marte, Mafa, Konduga, Damboa, Mobbar and Bayo); 7 in Yobe (Damaturu, Gulani, Fune, Nguru, Yusuafri, Yunsari and Geidam); and 2 in Adamawa (Mubi South and Hong).

Northwest Nigeria

LGAs in IPC AMN Phase 4 (Critical): Bindawa, Dutsi, Mashi, Mani, Baure, Maiadua, Zango, Jibia, Kaita, Katsina, Kusada, Sabon-Birni, Goronyo, Silame, Kebbe, Shagari, and Tambuwal.

LGAs in Phase 3 (Serious): 5 in Central Sokoto-1, (Bodinga, Dange-shuni, Sokoto North, Sokoto South and Wamakko); 5 in Eastern Sokoto-2, (Gada, Gwadabawa, Kware, Illela and Wurnu); 5 in Central Katsina-2 (Kurfi, Rimi, Dutsinma, Danmusa, and Safana); 2 in Northern Katsina-1 (Daura and Sandamu); 2 in Southern Kasina-3 (Ingawa and Kankia); 2 in Central Kasina-1. (Batagarawa and Batsari), 1 in Eastern Sokoto-1 (Raba); 1 in Sokoto Central -2 (Tangaza); and 2 in Souther Sokoto (Tureta and Yabo).

The main contributing factors to acute malnutrition in Northeast and Northwest Nigeria include inferior food consumption (quantity and quality) and poor health-seeking behaviours. Additionally, poor health services, feeding practices, access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services and facilities, and food insecurity play a role. Other factors that lead to acute malnutrition include banditry and population displacement, as well as insecurity limiting access to vulnerable populations.