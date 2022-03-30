Nigeria
Nigeria – Increased violence (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, Copernicus EMS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 March 2022)
- On Monday, 28 March, unidentified armed groups attacked a train, travelling from the capital Abuja to Kaduna, Northwest/Northcentral Nigeria with reportedly 970 passengers on board. The details of the attack are still to be confirmed. The local authorities are currently trying to secure the area and regroup the passengers.
- This is the second violent attack against critical infrastructure in Kaduna after an attack against the Kaduna International Airport, reported on Saturday, 26 March.
- Violence rooted in grievances driven by a complicated mix of intercommunal conflict, revenge actions, and criminal activities, is on the rise in Northwest Nigeria, leading to increased forced displacement and limiting the capacity of humanitarian actors to reach the most vulnerable.