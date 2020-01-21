Nigeria - Increased violence and shrinking humanitarian space in the Northeast (DG ECHO, INSO, IOM, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2020)

The humanitarian hub in Ngala, Borno State, Northeast Nigeria was attacked on 18 January by heavily armed non-state armed groups operatives. An entire section of the facility was burned down. Although no humanitarian staff was harmed, the attack illustrates a worrisome deterioration of the security environment in which humanitarian organisations operate.

This attack follows the attack on 7 January of an IDP camp in Monguno. Four people were killed, including two children and an estimated 2,728 IDPs were left homeless, after the destruction of more than 300 shelters.

There is an increase of vehicle check points set up by non-state armed groups along main supply routes in the states of Borno and Yobe, which has a direct negative impact on the free movement of civilians and on the capacity of humanitarian workers to deliver aid.

A total of 12 aid workers have lost their lives in 2019 which is twice more than in 2018. Abduction of civilians and aid workers remains a serious threat. Civilians and three aid workers abducted on 22 December by non-state armed groups were released on 15 January but two female aid workers, abducted in March 2018 and July 2019, remain in captivity