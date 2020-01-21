21 Jan 2020

Nigeria - Increased violence and shrinking humanitarian space in the Northeast (DG ECHO, INSO, IOM, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Jan 2020 View Original

The humanitarian hub in Ngala, Borno State, Northeast Nigeria was attacked on 18 January by heavily armed non-state armed groups operatives. An entire section of the facility was burned down. Although no humanitarian staff was harmed, the attack illustrates a worrisome deterioration of the security environment in which humanitarian organisations operate.

This attack follows the attack on 7 January of an IDP camp in Monguno. Four people were killed, including two children and an estimated 2,728 IDPs were left homeless, after the destruction of more than 300 shelters.

There is an increase of vehicle check points set up by non-state armed groups along main supply routes in the states of Borno and Yobe, which has a direct negative impact on the free movement of civilians and on the capacity of humanitarian workers to deliver aid.

A total of 12 aid workers have lost their lives in 2019 which is twice more than in 2018. Abduction of civilians and aid workers remains a serious threat. Civilians and three aid workers abducted on 22 December by non-state armed groups were released on 15 January but two female aid workers, abducted in March 2018 and July 2019, remain in captivity

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.