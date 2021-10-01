Nigeria: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19 Situation Analysis - WASH and Shelter (Feb 2020 - July 2021)

1. Executive Summary

WASH AND SHELTER NEEDS WIDESPREAD BEFORE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Even before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were widespread WASH and shelter needs in Northeast Nigeria which was home to over 2 million IDPs. Camps in particular faced significant challenges. Many were overcrowded with no space for expansion, limiting shelter partners’ ability to build new shelters or much-needed WASH infrastructure. With emergency shelters having a limited lifespan, the harsh climate including flooding and windstorms, required many shelters to be replaced on an annual basis. In February 2020, 31% of IDP Camp/ camp-like settings reported makeshift shelter as the most common shelter type illustrating the extent of the need.

Overcrowding was so bad in some camps that the reported population to latrine ratio was sometimes as high as 100 people per latrine. Insecurity and distance also constrained the transportation of construction materials, especially to the garrison towns in the north and east of Borno state where most humanitarian access was via UN helicopters.

The situation for IDPs in host communities was somewhat better, with many living in host family dwellings or rented accommodation. The number of persons was however putting pressure on limited resources, especially water, with many households reporting insufficient access to water for drinking and domestic use. In the Hard-to-Reach (H2R) areas of Borno and Adamawa states, communities survived without access to humanitarian aid. Here there was widespread use of unimproved water sources and a lack of functional latrines putting the population at risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera.

Efforts to decongest camps through supported returns were also challenged by the lack of facilities and services in areas of return. In areas of return 26% of households reported that their houses/shelters were either fully or partially damaged, 25% of return sites reported no WASH facilities were available (DTM 30/04/2020, UN OCHA 01/04/2020).

COVID-19 CONTAINMENT MEASURES HAD AN IMMEDIATE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE WASH AND SHELTER SECTOR’S ABILITY TO PROGRAM COVID-19

containment measures had a negative impact on all humanitarian operations as agencies adapted to new protocols to prevent transmission of the virus as well as dealing with movement restrictions that often required organizations to apply for permits to allow them to continue operations. For shelter, the main impact was on the supply chain, with difficulties in the acquisition and distribution of shelter materials. Whilst initial restrictions were eased in May/June 2020, the supply chain took much longer to normalize and COVID-19 protocols (such as wearing of masks) stayed in place into 2021.

The WASH sector faced multiple impacts. Along with the issues faced by the shelter sector, hygiene facilities and access to sufficient water for cleaning were now facing a significantly increased demand. In addition, inflation, caused by the containment measures, pushed up the price of WASH commodities. This was exacerbated by the high demand for hygiene items such as soap and cleaning agents. WASH actors, therefore, faced a challenging working environment, increased prices that reduced the number of goods that could be purchased with available budgets, increased demand for WASH services, and a weakened supply chain (UN OCHA 14/09/2020).