Nigeria: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19 Situation Analysis, Period: the 21st of October - the 30th of November

Executive Summary / Highlights

COVID-19 Epidemic Overview

The current COVID-19 infection level in Nigeria has increased slightly over the last month, and with the holiday season approaching, there are fears of an impending second wave. In November, 4,891 new cases were recorded, up from 3,673 in the previous month. To this effect, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for COVID-19 has advised against travel over the holiday period. In the BAY states, the new cases numbered 22, which is only a small increase up from 17 in October. The main fear in the northeast continues to be a rapid spread in crowded IDP camps.

COVID-19 Containment Measures

A nationwide lockdown was introduced in April and included a 24-hour curfew (except for essential service providers). During the lockdown, a ban was placed on interstate travel and public gatherings with no more than 20 people allowed per gathering.

Schools, clubs, worship centers, markets, and other public places were also closed.

COVID-19 prevention-related movement restrictions in the BAY states led to a slower and more limited humanitarian response to IDP needs with supply chain issues hampering the replacement or repair of damaged or destroyed shelters and NFIs.

From early May, the government began a phased process of easing the lockdown ( VoA , 07/05/2020; Punch , 30/04/2020). State governments were directed to enforce the use of face masks in public places across the country and were encouraged to collaborate with local government authorities to intensify necessary measures such as contact tracing, grassroots mobilization, and risk communication ( Vanguard , 06/08/2020).

Currently, some of these measures are still in place (such as the wearing of face coverings, physical distancing, and a one-week quarantine period required for international travelers). However, schools were directed to open on the 12 th of October, with prevention and mitigation measures needed to ensure student and teacher safety.

Compliance is mixed. Self-reporting information from surveys indicates a high level of compliance, but anecdotal reports suggest that mask-wearing and social distancing are not being observed widely.

Information and Communication

At the national level, COVID-19 information is being provided through various channels, including radio, television, and social media, in the four major languages spoken in the country (English, Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba). Governments at the state level supplement this with community outreach and distributions of leaflets, posters, and flyers, also in all four major languages.

In the northeast, various surveys indicate that COVID-19 information has reached most of the population, with humanitarian actors supporting information dissemination through multiple channels. However, there are still issues in getting information to hard-to-reach areas. Contacts such as friends, neighbors, and community leaders are seen as the most trusted sources of relevant information. However, there are still issues of rumors and misinformation being spread virally through social media.

Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) are reportedly using the pandemic to push anti-western narratives.

Humanitarian Needs

There has been a welcome drop in the number of food-insecure people in the northeast; a total of 3.4 million people are in the critical phases (phase 3-5) of food and nutrition insecurity, down from 4.3 million at the start of the harvest season. However, projections for the 2021 lean season indicate that 5.1 million people could be pushed into crisis-level food insecurity or worse. The latent impact of COVID-19 containment measures and macroeconomic factors continues to affect livelihoods; reducing the purchasing power of already impoverished Host Communities and IDP families.

Displacement due to insecurity and flooding has contributed to increased overcrowding in some camps and higher demand for WASH facilities and health services.

Additionally, the protection environment is still one of increased vulnerability, especially for women and girls. Finally, efforts have been made to safely open schools and temporary learning spaces, but it is unclear how many have managed to do so and what proportion of the school-age population has been able to return to classroom education.