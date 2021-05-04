Nigeria: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19 Situation Analysis (March 2021)

Executive Summary

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

This report draws extensively on the 2021 HNO which provides a comprehensive analysis of the humanitarian needs in northeast Nigeria. However, it should be noted that the HNO utilized findings from several different sources that cover the last 12 months including the J-MSNA for which data collection was in July and August 2020. With attacks from Non-State Armed Groups (NSAG) continuing to directly target humanitarian efforts, analysis of the security situation and its impact on humanitarian access is also presented. Finally, the latest Cadre Harmonisé gives an insight into the deteriorating food security situation and provides projections for the coming lean season.

COVID-19 EPIDEMIC OVERVIEW AND VACCINATION PROGRAM

In March 2021, Nigeria recorded 6,936 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, a drop of 72% making it the largest monthly fall since the pandemic began. The rate of cases testing positive also more than halved and was at 3.5% for the month, however the number of tests carried also declined by 11.6%. Nigeria has received its first batch of nearly 4m vaccine doses and by the 23rd of March, 122,410 vaccinations have been carried out.

For the BAY states(Borno, Adamawa and Yobe) figures were somewhat at odds with the natural trend. Testing almost doubled with over 8,000 test carried out in March, however the number of positive cases increased slightly (after a fall the previous month) to 12,909. The percentage of cases testing positive increased from 13.2% to 20.8%.

COVID-19 CONTAINMENT MEASURES AND COMMUNICATIONS

The government messaging is still urging the public to follow previously announced guidelines including the mandatory use of facemask, physical distancing, avoidance of public gathering and non-essential travel.

In addition, public sector workers below grade 12, and private sector workers are encouraged to work from home where possible. Point of entry screening and quarantine for incoming travelers is still in place.

Government information campaigns are also focused on informing people how to register for a vaccination, but there is a worry that misinformation and rumors may deter some from taking the vaccine. A recent poll found that 18% of respondents reported that they would not take the vaccine even if it were recommended for them to do so.