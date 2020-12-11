Nigeria: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19 : Situation Analysis, : July 1 - October 20

Executive Summary / Highlights

COVID-19 Epidemic Overview The current COVID-19 infection level in Nigeria has dropped dramatically from a monthly high of approximately 17,500 cases in July. For the current month, the total new cases are under 4,000. The decrease is mirrored in the northeast where there are few cases after a peak in July. In the BAY states the main fear was rapid spread in crowded IDP camps. However, as of 11th October 2020, the total number of positive cases in this conflict affected region is 1,084 (NCDC 25/10/2020), with new positive cases now running at only an average of 13 per week.

So far it appears that the major outbreak that was feared has not materialized.

COVID-19 Containment Measures In March, the government ordered an initial two-week total lockdown of the three states most affected by the COVID-19 (Ogun, Lagos and Abuja). The lockdown was eventually extended nationwide, with governors left to take charge and enforce it at the state level. It was characterized by a 24-hour curfew (except for essential service providers), ban on interstate travel, ban on public gatherings with more than 20 people and the closure of schools, clubs, worship centers, markets and other public places. COVID-19 prevention-related movement restrictions in the BAY states led to a slower and more limited humanitarian response to IDP needs with supply chain issues hampering the replacement or repair of damaged or destroyed shelters and NFIs.

From early May, the government began a phased process of easing the lockdown (VoA, 07/05/2020; Punch, 30/04/2020). State governments were directed to enforce the use of face masks in public places across the country and encouraged to collaborate with local government authorities to intensify necessary measures such as contact tracing, grassroots mobilization and risk communication (Vanguard, 06/08/2020). Currently some of these measures are still in place (such as the wearing of face coverings, physical distancing and a one-week quarantine period required for international travelers). For the most part, other measures have now been relaxed.

Information and Communication At the national level, COVID-19 information is being provided through a variety of channels including radio, television and social media, in the four major languages spoken in the country (English, Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba). Governments at the state level are supplementing this with community outreach and distributions of leaflets, posters and flyers in the major languages.

In the Northeast, various surveys have indicated that although most of the population have received information about COVID-19 from the government, contacts such as friends, neighbors, and community leaders are the most trusted sources of relevant information. This is concerning because rumors and misinformation are being spread virally through social media. Additionally, Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) are reportedly using the pandemic to push anti-western narratives.

Humanitarian Needs

COVID-19 containment measures and macroeconomic shocks including the drop in oil price (affecting government revenue) and rising prices (caused by market disruption and the impact of the conflict on farming activities) contributed to a decrease in household purchasing power and further deterioration in the humanitarian situation in the northeast.

A total of 4.3 million people were in IPC phases 3-4 during the lean season (June to August) 2020, an increase of 600,000 people over projected figures from the beginning of the year.

Flooding and increased insecurity have also aggravated the situation, contributing to further displacements and a deterioration in camp conditions; camps that were already stressed by overcrowding. A reduction in the provision of goods and services and an increase in reported protection issues has also been observed.

Currently, increased demand for WASH facilities to support COVID-19 prevention hygiene measures is driving up prices of hygiene commodities and putting pressure on the provision of potable water.