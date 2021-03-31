Nigeria: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19 Situation Analysis (February 2021)

Executive Summary

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

This report utilizes WFP’s recently released essential needs analysis (ENA) which provides a comprehensive set of findings across the three BAY states. Although data was collected in October 2020 and the report released in February 2021, the situation must have evolved. However, the increased insecurity after the end of the rainy season allied to poor macroeconomic conditions including high food prices and rising unemployment continue to negatively impact the situation for all population groups in northeast Nigeria.

BAY STATES COVID-19 EPIDEMIC OVERVIEW

The weekly number of new cases in the BAY states has been dropping since the beginning of February whilst at the same time testing has been increased. Therefore, although the monthly total for February is high, the overall trend is now downwards. Borno state accounted for 64 percent of the total new cases in the BAY states during February.

COVID-19 CONTAINMENT MEASURES AND VACCINATIONS

COVID-19 containment measures remain unchanged for the most part and include the mandatory wearing of face masks, encouragement to work from home, temperature checks, ensuring the availability of hand washing facilities and physical distancing at work and avoidance of public gatherings and non-essential travel. Schools reopened at the end of January, but it is unclear how many are fully functional and to what extent pupils returned. Vaccines have been procured by the Nigerian government with the vaccination program expected to start in March.

SECURITY AND HUMANITARIAN ACCESS

Non-state armed groups continue to be responsible for high levels of insecurity in the northeast. There has been a rise in the mounting of illegal vehicular checkpoints (IVCPs) along the Borno State highways. Several recent attacks have been carried out on farmers and infrastructure such as electricity supply lines. Increased insecurity is also driving up transportation costs and leaving international organizations with difficult choices around whether to utilize armed convoys for the delivery of aid. The contextsecurity section provides an overview of attacks carried out during the last 12 months in which close to four thousand people lost their lives.