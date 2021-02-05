Nigeria: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19 Situation Analysis (01 December - 31 December 2020)

Executive Summary / Highlights

COVID-19 epidemic overview

After several months of declining cases, both Nigeria as a whole and the BAY States saw a sharp rise in positive cases. Adamawa saw the highest rise at 41%, with a 38% rise in Yobe and 22% in Borno. The total number of new cases for the BAY States in December was 232, on a par with the height of the pandemic in July. but low compared to other parts of the country. However, the week-to-week figures dropped towards the end of December. Concerns remain that new variants from abroad could accelerate the spread and that testing is still inadequate to provide a full picture of how many people have contracted the virus.

COVID-19 containment measures

Fears over a second wave of the pandemic led the federal government to advise state governments to adopt safety precautions like the closure of bars, restaurants, nightclubs and schools across the country. Public transportation systems and event centers are recommended to function at 50% capacity. However, many IDP camps' conditions make it difficult to observe social distancing in overcrowded camps with temporary shelters built close to one another. Earlier research indicated that compliance with social distancing and use of facemask is generally poor among Nigerians.

Additionally, passengers arriving from the UK and South-Africa will be processed separately and subjected to at least 7 days quarantine even with a negative COVID-19 test result. This is to reduce the risk of the new variants of COVID-19 spreading in Nigeria.

Security and humanitarian access

The security situation in northeast Nigeria remains unstable with an increase of attacks by Organized Armed Groups (OAG). OAG's attacks have resulted in further displacement, death and abductions of hundreds of people, especially in Borno State. Reported attacks included the killing of 76 farmers in November 2020 when the OAG attacked farmland in Zambamari, Jere LGA(HRW, 01/12/2020). Another 110 others were killed in a separate attack on Koshobe, a village near the Borno State capital, Maiduguri in late November (The Guardian 29/11/2020). Humanitarian Access is heavily constrained in northeast Nigeria. Insecurity and threats of attacks against civilians, humanitarians. and aid facilities affect both access of people to services and aid delivery. Aid organizations are restricted from operating in areas not under the federal government' control - based on a law preventing 'terrorism' - including in areas controlled by Boko Haram. Similar restrictions are imposed during military and counterinsurgency operations aimed at isolating areas controlled by the armed groups to cut off their Access to external resources including humanitarian aid despite the possible presence of civilians. As expected, the protracted insecurity and violence have continued to affect humanitarian access and limit movements of humanitarian goods and staff. Humanitarian Access by road has deteriorated as essential routes such as Maiduguri to Damboa, Oikwa to Monguno, Damboa to Gwoza. Damboa to Chibok and, Bama to Rann which all had civilian access are now blocked by the military, while others such as from Maiduguri to Oamaturu, Maiduguri to Mafa, and Oikwa requires military escorts. Furthermore, air access to these locations has been restricted due to COVID-19 and is based on program criticality.

Humanitarian needs

Recent survey data indicates high malnutrition levels across northeast Nigeria and a high prevalence of longer-term issues such as stunting. There are concerns that levels are higher in areas inaccessible to humanitarian workers. This is particularly concerning as the latest Cadre Harmonise projections indicate that over 5.1 million people will face crisis level or worse food insecurity during the next lean season (June - August 2021)including over 900.000 people at emergency level (IPC 4).