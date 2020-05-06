Nigeria: ICRC response to COVID-19 - March - April 2020

Two million people are displaced in the North-East of Nigeria. Many have been displaced more than once and had to leave everything behind when they fled their homes. Today, the global COVID-19 pandemic threatens to exacerbate the challenges these people already face.

The ICRC in Nigeria continues to respond to the humanitarian needs caused by the armed conflict in the North-East and other situations of violence in the other regions. This work continues even as the organization adapts its activities to the new reality of COVID-19, to avoid the spread of the virus.

The ICRC is also working together with the Nigerian Red Cross Society, local authorities and other humanitarian actors to curb the spread of the virus.

This document highlights the efforts taken by the ICRC in Nigeria to meet the humanitarian needs while preventing the spread of COVID-19.