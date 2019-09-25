25 Sep 2019

Nigeria: ICRC condemns aid worker’s murder, appeals to abductors to spare the remaining hostages

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 25 Sep 2019 View Original

Abuja (ICRC) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemns in the strongest terms the tragic killing of an abducted member of the Action Against Hunger team. The ICRC is appealing to their abductors to immediately release the remaining members of the team.

"We are devastated by this tragic outcome. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and colleagues of Action Against Hunger at this incredibly difficult time," said Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Nigeria.

"We urge those still holding the members of the humanitarian mission who were kidnapped in July: release them. They are not part of the fight. They are humanitarian workers and health professionals," said Fillion. "Nothing can justify doing any harm to them."

Under international humanitarian law, all parties to an armed conflict must spare people not taking part in the hostilities. Violence against health workers of humanitarian actors further jeopardizes access to much needed assistance for people affected by the armed conflict. The killing of two health workers in 2018 who had been abducted in Rann profoundly affected ICRC operations in Nigeria. Nevertheless, the ICRC continues to do its utmost to address the huge humanitarian needs of the affected population.

For further information, please contact:
Vincent Pouget, ICRC Abuja, tel: +234 703 595 4168 Aliyu Dawobe, ICRC Abuja (Hausa), tel: +234 803 953 4881

