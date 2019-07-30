30 Jul 2019

Nigeria: ICRC activities for 2018 in Yobe State (January - December 2018)

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 29 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (682.72 KB)

Responding to the needs of people affected by armed conflict in Yobe state, Nigeria

Facts and figures 2018

The International Committee of the Red Cross established an office in Damaturu, Yobe state in 2014. With a mission to assist victims of armed conflict, the ICRC carries out activities in six priority areas including Damaturu, Geidam, Gujba, Gulani, Potiskum, and Yunusari local government areas.

In 2018 we assisted in the rebuilding of houses for the most vulnerable population, including the elderly, female-headed households, orphans, and people living with disabilities. Working with the Nigerian Red Cross Society, we worked to restore family links that were broken as a result of the conflict.

Highlights of our work in Yobe state in 2018.

9,980 returnees and residents in Gujba, Geidam and Ynusari received seeds

39,800 people received medical care at ICRC-supported health care centres

100 carpenters and masons received training

360 deliveries took place in three primary health care centres

12,555 community members were sensitized on prevention of cholera, whooping cough and cerebral spinal meningitis

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.