Nigeria: ICRC activities for 2018 in Yobe State (January - December 2018)

Responding to the needs of people affected by armed conflict in Yobe state, Nigeria

Facts and figures 2018

The International Committee of the Red Cross established an office in Damaturu, Yobe state in 2014. With a mission to assist victims of armed conflict, the ICRC carries out activities in six priority areas including Damaturu, Geidam, Gujba, Gulani, Potiskum, and Yunusari local government areas.

In 2018 we assisted in the rebuilding of houses for the most vulnerable population, including the elderly, female-headed households, orphans, and people living with disabilities. Working with the Nigerian Red Cross Society, we worked to restore family links that were broken as a result of the conflict.

Highlights of our work in Yobe state in 2018.

9,980 returnees and residents in Gujba, Geidam and Ynusari received seeds

39,800 people received medical care at ICRC-supported health care centres

100 carpenters and masons received training

360 deliveries took place in three primary health care centres

12,555 community members were sensitized on prevention of cholera, whooping cough and cerebral spinal meningitis