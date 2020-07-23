Nigeria - Humanitarian workers killed (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2020)

Aid workers, abducted in June along the Monguno-Maiduguri road in northeast Nigeria, have been executed. Their execution was claimed by ISWAP in a video message. 3 of the aid workers were working on humanitarian projects implemented by the International Rescue Committee, Action Against Hunger and REACH. A camp manager from the Borno State Emergency Management Agency was also among the people abducted and killed.

Informal vehicle checkpoints and ambushes along the main roads in Borno State have resulted in hundreds of civilians being abducted, wounded or killed since the beginning of 2020. Insecurity in conflict-affected north-east Nigeria is severely impacting the civilian population and hindering the capacity to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need of urgent support.

In the crisis-affected states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, 10.6 million people, including 2 million IDPs, need life-saving assistance.