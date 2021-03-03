Nigeria Humanitarian Update: Dikwa (As of 2 March 2021)

Following intense attacks in surrounding areas beginning on 14 Feb by Non-State Armed Group (NSAG), more than 3,000 IDPs arrived in Dikwa leading to a substantial population displacement wave. Immediately after the attack, a rapid assessment was carried out to inform the humanitarian community and government partners to continue operations. Primary needs include Non-Food Items (NFI), Health and Nutrition, WASH and Food Security, with partners staying to deliver. Fresh attacks in Dikwa on 18 February and 1 March further reduced the humanitarian footprint and increased security threats. Meanwhile, the affected people in Dikwa continue to rely on humanitarian assistance