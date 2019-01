Recent violence in Nigeria’s north-east has led to massive civilian displacement. Particularly clashes on 26 December in Baga, 200 kilometers north of the Borno State capital Maiduguri, and subsequent attempted attacks on Monguno on 28 December have triggered the movement of new arrivals mainly into Maiduguru Metropolitan Council (MMC), Monguno, Konduga and Jere local government areas (LGAs).