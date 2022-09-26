Nigeria: Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (HSM) - Key findings from the assessment of hard-to-reach areas in Adamawa and Yobe States, April- June 2022

Objectives
-
To identify the cross-sectoral needs and vulnerabilities of populations in hard-to-reach (H2R) areas, whether they were internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees or host community members.
-
To provide up-to-date information on service provision and access in H2R areas.
-
To map the main displacement patterns to and from H2R areas.
Methodology
-
The assessment follows the Area of Knowledge (AoK) approach, built on structured interviews with purposefully sampled key informants (KIs) with recent knowledge (within 1 month) of a hard-to-reach settlement.
-
Mixed methods approach, comprising structured data collection through key informant interviews (KIIs), and semi-structured data collection through in-depth-interviews (IDIs) with IDPs, traders, and recent visitors reporting at settlement level.
-
Purposive sampling, indicative results.
-
Recall period of one month.
-
Findings aggregated at LGA level.
-
Data was collected between the 11th of April to 30th June 2022, with KIs from LGAs in Yobe state (Geidam, Gujba, Gulani, Yunusari, and Tarmuwa) and Adamawa state (Madagali, Michika, Maiha, Mubi North and Mubi South.