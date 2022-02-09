Nigeria Humanitarian Needs Overview 2022 (February 2022)

Context, shocks/events, and impact of the crisis

The conflict stemming from the insurgency of non-state armed groups (NSAGs) in north-east Nigeria continues as intensely as ever. The attacks and insecurity have displaced millions of people, devastated agricultural production and other livelihoods, cut off essential services, and caused a crisis of protection. No early end to the conflict is foreseen.

Some 8.4 million people in the north-east states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY states) will need humanitarian aid in 2022, only slightly fewer than a year ago. Of these, 2.2 million are internally displaced; 1.5 million are returnees who lack essential services and livelihoods; and 3.9 million are members of communities affected by their hosting of internally displaced people. This figure also includes the majority (an estimated 733,000) of the 1 million people in areas currently inaccessible to international humanitarian actors.

The conflict and insecurity make humanitarian operations difficult and dangerous. Most main supply routes and secondary roads in Borno State are highly risky for humanitarian staff or materials to traverse. Helicopter transport is often the only option for staff movements. Where other options exist, they are usually costly.

Hundreds of thousands of IDPs are concentrated in ‘garrison towns’ where the Nigerian Armed Forces defend perimeters that are risky to venture beyond. This creates congested, unhealthy living conditions, and constrains displaced farmers’ livelihoods options. A major cholera outbreak in the BAY states in 2021 has underlined affected people’s vulnerability and both the difficulty and the necessity of precluding grave threats to life and well-being.

Scope of analysis

All stakeholders who engaged in the 2022 humanitarian programme cycle (HPC) agreed to focus on the three conflict-affected states in north-east Nigeria (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe) and on the needs of the following groups: (i) internally displaced people (IDPs), (ii) returnees (former IDPs and refugees alike), and (iii) host communities or vulnerable conflictaffected populations.

Section 4.2 presents an analysis of needs in Nigeria’s troubled north-west, assessed through a separate process.

The secondary data review undertaken in mid-2021 set the tone for the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) analysis and specifically informed the Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) with key background on population groups, vulnerable populations, and humanitarian access in the BAY states. MSNA data collection spanned from June to August 2021, and together with complementary surveys reached some 9,000 households across 61 LGAs in the three states.

Analysis of the MSNA data (applying the Joint Inter-sectoral Analysis Framework or JIAF) plus complementary surveys generated an inter-sectoral severity rating for each Local Government Area (LGA) in the BAY states, and furthermore, a rating for each of the three concerned groups (IDPs, returnees, host communities) in each LGA. The survey data also yielded sector-specific severity ratings for each LGA and target group therein. A risk analysis was factored into each LGA’s rating.

Humanitarian conditions, severity and people in need

An estimated 8.4 million people in the BAY states (of whom 2.2 million are internally displaced) are in acute need of humanitarian and protection assistance. Of the 61 LGAs that the JIAF classified using the MSNA and other data, 22 are classified as ‘extreme’ in terms of severity of needs; another 20 have ‘severe’ needs. Ten LGAs are at ‘stressed’ level, while the remaining one has ‘minimal severity’ of needs.

No data could be collected and therefore no generalized severity rating is possible for the four LGAs that (according to the Access Working Group) are completely inaccessible to humanitarians for reasons of extreme insecurity. Assessments of people who have managed to leave those areas show catastrophic needs, and although this cannot be extrapolated directly to the populations still in those LGAs, their condition is likely to be as severe as any.

The challenges facing IDPs are particularly formidable. Although some retain or have developed a degree of coping mechanisms, most rely at least in part on humanitarian aid. This dependency is much higher for those who live in camps because of movement restrictions and scarcity of livelihood opportunities. Of the 2.22 million IDPs in need, 1.82 million reside in LGAs whose intersectoral needs rate as 'extreme’ or ‘severe’. This shows that most IDPs are living in highly vulnerable areas whose populations suffer profound poverty and deprivation. One of the main factors that affect IDPs’ physical and mental well-being is food insecurity. IDP’s ability to access land or other livelihood opportunities in the BAY states is highly constrained by insecurity – particularly the fear of venturing beyond secure areas.

Protection remains a great concern for many, especially for girls and women living in camp settings, many of whom are at higher risk of gender-based violence. Overcrowding in many of the camps severely affects living conditions: around 430,000 IDPs – more than half of IDPs living in camps – reside in highly congested conditions.

Of the 1.5 million returnees in need, 97% reside in LGAs that are classified as having extreme or severe intersectoral humanitarian needs. A significant number of returnee households have returned to insecure or untenable conditions. As such, they are now facing secondary displacement and need humanitarian aid. The main drivers aggravating living conditions for returnees are inadequacies of shelter, livelihood opportunities, and access to basic services such as health care, education, water and sanitation.

These problems are compounded by lack of civil documentation and secure tenure of housing, land and property.

Communities hosting IDPs (in nearby camps or dispersed in the community) are themselves vulnerable in most cases, and the IDPs’ needs strain scarce community resources. Almost 4.5 million people live in LGAs that are classified as having extreme and severe inter-sectoral vulnerabilities and needs. Many of these locations suffer insecurity because of fighting between security forces and NSAGs, or are at risk of NSAG attack.

Food insecurity is the broadest factor affecting host communities. An estimated 3.5 million people in the BAY states will be in food insecurity phase 3 (‘crisis’) or phase 4 (‘emergency’) during the 2022 lean season. Pockets of people, totalling some 13,000, are projected to be in the ‘catastrophic’ phase 5 in 2022. Many are also feeling the after-effects of the economic recession in Nigeria because of COVID-19, which still significantly restricts households’ capacity to procure essential food items. Compounding the stresses on host communities is the weight of IDP presence.

Qualitative consultations with affected people in north-east Nigeria indicate that the top-priority needs are food (93%), livelihoods and income generation (68%), and health care (41%). When asked how people would prefer to receive aid and which type of aid, the majority preferred food assistance (89%), physical cash (55%), and in-kind non-food items (43%). A significant proportion (79.8%) of respondents stated they had not received any aid during the previous three months. Of those that received aid, 61.8% were satisfied and 37.2% were not – with the low quality of assistance cited as the main reason for dissatisfaction. The perception of the affected people is that the humanitarian community have missed or are unable to reach between 20% and 60% of certain communities who need services.