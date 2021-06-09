Nigeria: Humanitarian Funding Overview (As of 8 June 2021)

OVERVIEW

As part of the 2019 - 2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, the funding appeal by the humanitarian community for 2021 is $1.01 billion aiming to reach 8.7 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance. As of date, around $179.3 million has been received against the appeal and $145.6 million received outside the appeal - 70% was received by UN Agencies, 13% received by International NGOs and 9% received by the Nigeria Pooled Fund.

The Logistics sector have received 57% of their required funding while the Food security sector only received 20% of their total requirement.