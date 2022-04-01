Nigeria
Nigeria: Humanitarian Funding Overview (As of 31 March 2022)
As part of the 2022 Humanitarian response plan (HRP) for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, the funding appeal by United Nations and partners for 2022 is US$ 1.1 billion to respond to the critical needs of 8.4 million people needing life-saving humanitarian assistance. To date, the generous donors have provided $13.9 million, which represents 1.2 per cent of the total requirement. In addition, some organizations including the UN, NGO and Red Cross Movement, have received $186.1 million outside the HRP. The multi-purpose cash projects received the most significant funding at $5.0 million, followed by Coordination at $1.6 million. The US is the largest donor to the BAY states crisis so far in 2022 ($0.8 million committed/contributed).
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
