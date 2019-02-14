Nigeria: Humanitarian Funding Overview (As of 31 January 2019)

As part of the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy (HRS) for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states in Nigeria, the United Nations and its partners are aiming to reach 6.2 million people in dire need of life-saving humanitarian assistance in 2019. The funding appeal for this year is $847.7 million. As of 31 January, $10.1 million (1.1 per cent) of funds had been received. An additional $54.3 million in funding has been contributed for humanitarian projects that are not part of the HRS and the 2019 plan