08 Sep 2018

Nigeria: Humanitarian Funding Overview (as of 31 August 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Sep 2018 View Original
To reach 6.1 million people in dire need of lifesaving aid, the UN and partners have appealed for $1.05 billion in the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Overall funding this year to 31 August is US$ 510 million. This amount includes an estimated $185 million in carry-over as reported in the Financial Tracking Service (FTS).

NIGERIA HUMANITARIAN FUND (NHF)
The NHF is one of 18 country-based pooled funds and was launched during the Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region in February 2017. It plays a vital role in ensuring an effective, coordinated, prioritized and principled humanitarian response in Nigeria, providing funding to international and national NGOs, UN agencies, and Red Cross/Red Crescent organisations.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

