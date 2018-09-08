Nigeria: Humanitarian Funding Overview (as of 31 August 2018)

To reach 6.1 million people in dire need of lifesaving aid, the UN and partners have appealed for $1.05 billion in the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Overall funding this year to 31 August is US$ 510 million. This amount includes an estimated $185 million in carry-over as reported in the Financial Tracking Service (FTS).

NIGERIA HUMANITARIAN FUND (NHF)

The NHF is one of 18 country-based pooled funds and was launched during the Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region in February 2017. It plays a vital role in ensuring an effective, coordinated, prioritized and principled humanitarian response in Nigeria, providing funding to international and national NGOs, UN agencies, and Red Cross/Red Crescent organisations.