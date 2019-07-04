04 Jul 2019

Nigeria: Humanitarian Funding Overview (As of 30 June 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (213.15 KB)

As part of the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, the United Nations and partners are aiming to reach 6.2 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance in 2019. The funding appeal for this year is $847.7 million. As of 30 June 2019, $274.2 million has been received against the appeal.

