Nigeria: Humanitarian Funding Overview (As of 30 June 2019)
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Infographic
Published on 30 Jun 2019 — View Original
As part of the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, the United Nations and partners are aiming to reach 6.2 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance in 2019. The funding appeal for this year is $847.7 million. As of 30 June 2019, $274.2 million has been received against the appeal.
