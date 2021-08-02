Nigeria: Humanitarian Funding Overview (As of 2 August 2021)

OVERVIEW

The 2021 Humanitarian response plan (HRP) partners required over US$ 1 billion to respond to the critical needs of the affected people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. To date, the generous donors have provided $311.2 million, which represents 31 per cent of the total requirement. In addition, some organizations, including the UN, NGO and Red Cross Movement, have received 230.2 million outside the HRP. The multi-sectoral projects received the most significant funding at $106.5 million, followed by Food Security at $70.5 million and Nutrition at $23.1 million. The US is the largest donor to the BAY states crisis so far in 2021 ($161.4 million committed/contributed), followed by Germany ($39.3 million) and the United Kingdom ($24.1 million). Between them, these three donors have provided 72.4 per cent of total funding so far this year. The top five donors have provided 83.1 per cent of the total funds. As Nigeria enters its lean season, immediate funding priorities focus on preventing catastrophic food insecurity and an operational plan involving Health, Nutrition, Protection and WASH sectors.