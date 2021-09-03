Nigeria: Humanitarian Funding Overview (As of 1 September 2021)

OVERVIEW

The 2021 Humanitarian response plan (HRP) partners required over US$ 1 billion to respond to the critical needs of the affected people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. To date, the generous donors have provided $355 million, which represents 35 per cent of the total requirement. In addition, some organizations, including the UN, NGO and Red Cross Movement, have received 210.5 million outside the HRP. The multi-sectoral projects received the most significant funding at $109.5 million, followed by Food Security at $86.2 million and Nutrition at $27.7 million. The US is the largest donor to the BAY states crisis so far in 2021 ($162.5 million committed/contributed), followed by European Commission's Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection Department ($42.1 million) and Germany ($39.3 million). Between them, these three donors have provided 68.8 per cent of total funding so far this year. The top five donors have provided 80.9 per cent of the total funds. With the cholera outbreak in the BAY states combined with the negative impact of the lean season, immediate funding is needed to prevent catastrophic food insecurity and alarming Health and WASH issues