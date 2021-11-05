Nigeria: Humanitarian Funding Overview (As of 1 November 2021)

OVERVIEW

The 2021 Humanitarian response plan (HRP) partners required over US$ 1 billion to respond to the critical needs of the affected people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. To date, the generous donors have provided $478.5 million, which represents 47.5 per cent of the total requirement. In addition, some organizations, including the UN, NGO and Red Cross Movement, have received 97.3 million outside the HRP. Food Security received the most significant funding at $92.1 million and Nutrition at $35.2 million. The US is the largest donor to the BAY states crisis so far in 2021 ($244.2 million committed/contributed), followed by European Commission's Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection Department ($44.8 million) and Germany ($41.3 million). Between them, these three donors have provided 70 per cent of total funding so far this year. With the cholera outbreak in the BAY states combined with the negative impact of the lean season, immediate funding is needed to prevent catastrophic food insecurity and alarming Health and WASH issues.