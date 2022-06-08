Nigeria Humanitarian funding analysis (Year 2017 to 2022) (As of 15 May 2022)

The 2022 Nigeria Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), with a total funding requirement of US$ 1.13B, is the biggest ask since the year 2017. The average HRP requirement for the last five years was US$1.03B; Although the 2022 requirement is the biggest, it is only funded at 14% and is the least funded since 2017 around midyear. The smallest percentage funded in the mid-year for the last five years was 34% in the year 2020, and the highest-funded was 50% in 2019. The resulting total funding trend from the five-year analysis (see fig 1.1 and fig 1.2) shows a declining slope with a significant dropping value in 2022. Furthermore, the trend on the sectoral specification of “food security” and “non-food sectors” (see fig 2), show a declining trend with a significant dropping value in the year 2022, as already observed in the total funding trend.
