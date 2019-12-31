Nigeria Humanitarian Fund Private Sector Initiative 2019 Activities Brief

• 15 November 2018: The Nigeria Humanitarian Fund - Private Sector Initiative (NHF-PSI) was launched at the Oando Wings Complex in Lagos offering a collaborative platform for Nigeria’s businesses to contribute to the humanitarian response.

• 29 January 2019: The NHF-PSI Steering Group is well represented at the 2019-2021 Launch of the Humanitarian Response of Strategy.

• 29 March 2019: First Steering Group Meeting convened endorsing “terms of reference” and proposing a fund- raising target and the development of an NHF-PSI Fundraising Strategy

• 14 May 2019: First NHF PSI Steering Group visit to IDP camps in Maiduguri

• 18 June 2019: Second NHF PSI Steering Group visit to IDP camps in Maiduguri

• 13 June/18 July 2019: NHF PSI Multi-Bank Crowdfunding Campaign Strategy Meetings

• 24 October 2019: NHF PSI participated in the UN Day event on commemorating the UN 74th Anniversary

• December 2019: Launch of the NHF PSI Multi-Bank Crowdfunding Platform

• 13/14 December 2019: NHF-PSI presentation to Nigeria Bankers Committee

• January 2020: 2nd NHF-PSI Steering Group meeting

• Q1, 2020: Planned visit by NHF-PSI Steering Group to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

• Q1, 2020: NHF-PSI Inaugural Pledging Dinner

• Q1, 2020: NHF-PSI visit to Emir of Kano and Northern business leaders in Kano