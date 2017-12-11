Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF) Dashboard (2nd standard allocation 2017)

The humanitarian emergency in the north-east of the country is one of the most severe in the world today, through the second allocation of the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF), US$13.3 million will help to address this devastating situation by financing 24 projects in the sectors of protection, nutrition, water, sanitation, health, education, shelter and non-food items, as well as for early recovery. Given these pooled funds were made available in the latter half of 2017, the strategy emphasized high priority gaps through multi-sectoral approaches, supporting life-saving activities, enhancing access to assistance and protection and fosterinf resilience and durable solutions. Further, in line with commitments to the outcomes of the World Humanitarian Summit, five local responders have been empowered with funds enabling a more integrated and localized response.