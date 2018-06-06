06 Jun 2018

Nigeria Humanitarian Fund Dashboard (Second 2018 reserve allocation)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.92 MB)

The NHF allocated US$2 million to reduce cholera-related mortality, morbidity and to address critical Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) needs in Yobe State through a second reserve allocation. This emergency injection of funding aims to enable humanitarian partners to provide safe water to about 1. million people, improve sanitation for thousands in the affected communities, and boost the technical and human resource capacity in hotspot areas so that cholera can be detected early and treated promptly. Raising awareness of how to identify, prevent and treat cholera is also a key part of the response to the outbreak.

