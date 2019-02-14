14 Feb 2019

Nigeria Humanitarian Fund Dashboard (First standard allocation 2019) (06 February 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 06 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (4.44 MB)

The NHF 2018 first standard allocation of US$16 million in October considered underfunded gaps across sectors with a strategic focus on new arrivals and over-congested camp settings. $14 million was allocated to provide assistance in the provision of food, shelter and camp management, health, nutrition, education, protection and water, sanitation and hygiene services. The allocation further supported UNHAS with $2 million to maintain fixed wing and helicopter services—upon which humanitarian organizations rely to reach affected populations with life-saving assistance.

