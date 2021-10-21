Nigeria Humanitarian Fund | Allocation Strategy Paper, Endorsed | First Standard Allocation 2021

1. NHF 2021 First Standard Allocation Strategy

In this period of rapidly deteriorating food insecurity in North-East Nigeria, The Nigeria Humanitarian Fund 2021 First Standard Allocation of US$23.8 million will deliver essential life-saving services, address non-food needs, and support core pipelines to ensure the viability of frontline activities. The allocation will provide dignified living conditions for the most vulnerable and crisis-affected people in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States. Through a multi-sector approach, the Allocation will ensure the continuity of essential humanitarian assistance provided through the NHF 2020 Standard Allocation and will multiply the impact of the CERF Under Funded Emergency Allocation currently in process.

The Allocation has prioritized funding for all sectors and enablers; Camp Coordination and Camp Management, Early Recovery and Livelihoods, Education, Shelter and NFIs, Food Security, Health, Nutrition,

Protection, WASH, and Common Services and Support.