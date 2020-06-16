Nigeria

Nigeria: Humanitarian Fund allocation for COVID-19 and humanitarian response

Dalori 2 camp for internally displaced people, Maiduguri, Borno State, March 2020. Amina Abubakar (left), 16, fled her house in Bama five years ago, and goes almost daily to a safe space built with funding from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund. © OCHA/Eve Sabbagh

The Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF) announced a $22.4 million allocation for life-saving humanitarian activities and COVID-19 response in the country’s north-east Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

This is the largest allocation by the NHF since its creation in 2017.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said that the funding will support the rapid scale-up of critical food and water supplies, as well as shelter and health services, among other urgent efforts, to address pre-existing needs and new vulnerabilities triggered by COVID-19.

