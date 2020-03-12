Nigeria Humanitarian Fund: 2019 Year-end Summary

• 17 donor countries and the United Nations Foundation (UNF) have contributed $99 million to the NHF since it operationalized in May 2017.

This generous support enabled $24 million in 2017; $36 million in 2018 and $28.1 million to be allocated to provide urgent and life-saving humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

• In 2019, the NHF prioritized life-saving assistance to people newly arriving from ongoing hostilities and to existing internally displaced people. The emphasis of funding was on seven critical sectors as identified by the “90 Day Response Plan” in the first three months of the year and later on the highest priority underfunded gaps in the Humanitarian Response Plan in the second last half of the year. Localization was also prioritized with allocations to national NGOs increasing from 8% in 2018 to 14.6% in 2019.

• In December, the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund-Private Sector Initiative (NHF-PSI) was formally presented at the Nigeria Bankers Committee Retreat. This resulted in a collective commitment of the Banks to support the NHF in 2020. In addition, two missions to Borno state by Nigeria Business Leaders raised awareness of the humanitarian situation and conditions in IDP camps.

HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

After more than ten years of conflict, the humanitarian crisis in northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) remains one of the most severe in the world Characterized by devastated communities, armed conflict, violations of human rights and dignity, killings, sexual violence and abduction and forced displacement, the crisis is predominantly a protection crisis.

In 2019, waves of displacements caused by insecurity, increased attacks by non-state armed groups and military operations resulted in 160,000 people newly displaced increasing humanitarian needs and protection risks.

This resulted in the number of internally displaced people (IDP) increasing from 1.8 million people at the outset 2019 to over 2 million people by the end of the year. Similarly, the number of food insecure people increased from 2.7 million to 3.0 million people where 80 per cent of those in need being women and children. The nutrition situation continued to be worrying with 1.1 million women and children in need of immediate nutrition services or treatment for malnutrition.

Across the affected BAY states, more than one in two people need assistance with the vast majority of those in Borno State, including 80 per cent of internally displaced people. The most severe and acute humanitarian needs remain concentrated in areas affected by conflict and locations hosting large numbers of IDPs and returnees.

In July, the Nigerian Armed Forces military introduced a “super camp” strategy withdrawing troops from more remote locations to the major towns in Borno. Since then, NSAG have intensified attacks in a number of locations. This has had serious implications on the movement of humanitarian workers and cargo especially in Borno state3 . This has contributed to reduced access, noting there has been an overall 31 per cent increase in the number of people out of reach compared with the beginning of 20194 .

Besides the impact of the conflict, frequent climate shocks such as torrential rains and floods add to the vulnerability of those living in flood prone areas, including to water-borne disease outbreaks. In 2019, Adamawa state was hit by the worst floods in 17 years. The conflict has further eroded coping mechanisms and resilience to shocks while the lack of basic services and the absence of civil authorities in many locations are major obstacles to recovery5 .