Nigeria Humanitarian Fund 2019 Annual Report Success Story - Water for Life: A borehole restores dignity and reignites a community’s dreams

“Water in our community is now clean and tastes good. There is enough water go around for everyone in our community. Now we are happy and comfortable. We can once again have hope to build our futures. We are lucky”

Halima Mohammed, a 26-year-old woman from Jinaina village of Gamboru Ngala of Borno State, Nigeria, benefited from water and sanitation interventions implemented by CIDAR with support from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund after fleeing her village to an IDP Camp in Maidguri. Here is her story on how access to water changed her life.