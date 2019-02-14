Nigeria Humanitarian Fund - 2018 Year-end Summary

• 17 donor countries and United Nations Foundation (UNF) have contributed $72 million to the NHF since it operationalized in May 2017. This generous support enabled the allocation of $24 million in 2017 and $36 million in 2018 to assist vulnerable people with humanitarian needs.

• Emphasis in 2018 was on life-saving assistance to people newly arriving from ongoing hostilities and to existing internally displaced people, many living in over-congested camps and settlements due to land tenure and security related concerns. The NHF further prioritized funding to contain cholera, support to UN Humanitarian Air Services to ensure humanitarian access in key LGAs; and localization through funds to eleven national partners.

• On 15 November, the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund - Private Sector Initiative (NHF-PSI) was launched in Lagos to provide a platform for the private sector to generate resources, innovation and solutions towards humanitarian action. 14 corporations pledged their support.

HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

The humanitarian crisis in Nigeria’s north-east is among the top ten most severe in the world today1 , with 7.7 million people in need in 2018. Some 1.6 million people were already internally displaced at the outset of the year, increasing to 1.8 million by end 2018 due to the influx of new arrivals largely coming from inaccessible areas due to ongoing military operations.

Eighty per cent of the internally displaced are in Borno State, the epicenter of the crisis. Civilians continued to bear the brunt of the crisis that has led to widespread displacement and suffer from abuse, and human rights violations, rape and other forms of sexual violence.

At the end of 2018, some 1.7 million people were estimated to be food insecure, while some 1 million children age 6 to 59 months are estimated to be acutely malnourished in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

Vulnerable to diseases outbreaks, the worst cholera outbreak in ten years occurred in the north-east states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, where altogether 3,472 cholera cases were reported.