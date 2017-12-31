Nigeria Humanitarian Fund - 2017 Year-end Summary

Announced by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon, at the Oslo Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region in February 2017, the NHF became operational on 17 May 2017 when the first Advisory Board was convened.

By the end of November, US$24 million had been channelled to support urgent and life-saving humanitarian response through 22 partners for 37 projects in north-east Nigeria, primarily in Borno.

In the first six months of its existence, 15 donors demonstrated their support and commitment to the NHF, by contributing and pledging $41 million.

HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

The humanitarian crisis in Nigeria’s north-east and the Lake Chad region is one of the most severe today, with 8.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in the most affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe in 2017. Now going into its ninth year, the crisis shows no signs of abating in 2018.

In June 2017, the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF) became operational and, in its first six months, it demonstrated its added value through the timely disbursement of $24 million to support principled, prioritised life-saving assistance in hardto-reach areas.