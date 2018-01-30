Nigeria: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - December 2017)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s north-east is one of the most severe in the world, with 8.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2017 in the worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, out of whom 6.9 million are targeted for assistance.

Now in its ninth year, the crisis shows no sign of abating. Insecurity continues to pose major challenges in delivering assistance, especially with the dry season enabling an intensification of hostilities between the Nigerian armed forces and non-state armed groups.

Since October, close to 50,000 people have been displaced due, partly, to ongoing hostilities, requiring a scale-up in the response in the eastern and north-eastern parts of Borno. Hundreds of thousands of people remain inaccessible to international humanitarian organisations, mostly in Borno State.