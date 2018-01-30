30 Jan 2018

Nigeria: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - December 2017)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 29 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.18 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s north-east is one of the most severe in the world, with 8.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2017 in the worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, out of whom 6.9 million are targeted for assistance.

Now in its ninth year, the crisis shows no sign of abating. Insecurity continues to pose major challenges in delivering assistance, especially with the dry season enabling an intensification of hostilities between the Nigerian armed forces and non-state armed groups.

Since October, close to 50,000 people have been displaced due, partly, to ongoing hostilities, requiring a scale-up in the response in the eastern and north-eastern parts of Borno. Hundreds of thousands of people remain inaccessible to international humanitarian organisations, mostly in Borno State.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.