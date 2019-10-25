Nigeria: Humanitarian chief visits Borno

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, this week visited Borno in north-east Nigeria to review the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

“Ten years of conflict and violence perpetrated by Boko Haram and other non-State armed groups have devastated communities. In my visits to Borno in September 2017 and October 2018, I met many of the ordinary people who have been the victims of this crisis,” said Mr. Lowcock.

