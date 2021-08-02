Nigeria: Humanitarian Airlift Snapshot, January to June 2021

Overview

The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) continues to work with a wide range of partners to support the principled delivery of humanitarian aid. 20,267 travelers from 127 humanitarian partners have been airlifted across the operational locations between January to June 2021. In June, air travel across Borno and Adamawa states increased by 26 percent in response to the ongoing scale-up of preparedness measures and prepositioning of vital health and WASH supplies across identified locations to mitigate the impact of flooding and risk of water-borne diseases. The overall situation remains unpredictable with limited or no access to some locations due to constrained humanitarian access.